Fife family firm unveils new management team after death of CEO, aged 47

A Fife business which has established itself as the UK’s leading supplier of staff safety alarm systems has unveiled a new senior management team following the death of their chief executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Waring passed away last month, aged just 47. He had been at the helm of Leven based Pinpoint, since 2018.

He took over following the death of his father John, who started the business in 1992.His son joined the company three years later as an installation engineer,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinpoint manufactures and installs alarm systems which health workers have come to rely on when they face serious incidents or personal threats.

Pinpoint's new senior management team: Richard Gibson, Simon Hemming, Allan Aikman (Pics: Submitted)

The restructure sees Simon Hemming, the company’s priority services managing director, become CEO. Richard Gibson, technical director, is the new chief technical officer, while Allan Aikman, product director joins the board as chief operations officer. They have 69 years of service at Pinpoint between them.

Mr Hemming said: “Daniel was an inspirational leader, a respected businessman, and friend to many here at Pinpoint, and continuing his legacy has been at the forefront of our minds.

“With its diverse skillset, extensive experience, and acute understanding of the business, we are confident the new senior management team will position Pinpoint for long-term growth, innovation and continued success, building on the strong foundations Daniel established.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Aikman added: “I am honoured to be joining the board after 12 years at Pinpoint and look forward to supporting the long-term growth and development of the company.

“The changes to the senior team will create more opportunities for development and progression across the company, pave the way for new ideas, and cement Pinpoint as the go-to for staff safety alarms now and in the future.”

John Waring was also known in Fife’s sporting circles as well. He was a director of Fife Flyers - one of four businessmen who teamed up to take the ice hockey club over in 1996. His company also sponsored East Fife and Edinburgh Capitals.

The ice hockey link continued through Daniel, with Pinpoint being long-standing sponsors and supporters of Scottish National League team,. Kirkcaldy Kestrels.

In 2023, the company had 45 employees across the UK, but its base remains at Methil Docks.