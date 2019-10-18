Fife farm marks 20 years of ‘pick you own pumpkin’

A Fife farm is marking 20 years since it became the first in Scotland to give customers the chance to ‘pick your own pumpkin’.

Cairnie Fruit Farm, near Cupar, started the activity 20 seasons ago, which has grown over the years.

This year’s season started on October 5 – and, according to owner Cameron Laird, the farm has already sold more than 2000 pumpkins in the lead up to Hallowe’en.

“We’re one of the original ‘pick you own’ fruit enterprises in Scotland. I suggested it and it has just evolved from there. Hallowe’en has caught on over here and it’s continued to grow.

“It’s suits the families who visit the farm, because we are very family-orientated. It’s now a big part of the year.

“It’s fun seeing the dads come along, they seem to get really enthused about picking out a pumpkin.

“We’re seasonal and this is just a nice way to end the season on a high note.

“We’re proud of the fact that we’ve been doing it for so long. We consider ourselves a bit of a leader in the industry.”

Cameron said her family design their own pumpkins, while staff are also on hand to make designs for customers.

“They are works of art,” she said.

Throughout the summer, Cairnie Fruit Farm offers its customers to pick their own fruit, from strawberries and raspberries, to Tayberries and Brambles.

For more information about Cairnie Fruit Farm and the pumpkin patch, visit the website, www.cairniefruitfarm.co.uk.