Fife farm ram triumphs at Royal Highland Show

Mr Milne with his winning ram.

The ram, exhibited by sheep farmer George Milne, was also crowned 1st prize Two Shear Tup and was one part of the Interbreed Supreme Pairs Championship.

Mr Milne runs a flock of 100 North Country Cheviot Park type and 230 North Country Cheviot Hill type, 100 of which are bred pure with the remainder being crossed to homebred Bluefaced Leicester tups to produce cheviot/mule ewe lambs. He was also placed in a number of other categories, including Ewe Lamb, Ewe in milk, Tup Lamb, Shearling Tup and Tup Three-Shear and Older.

He said he was delighted to have done so well at such a prestigious event.

Mr Milne – who also has a herd of 20 Pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle – said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the result. I was delighted to hear that despite the pandemic, the Royal Highland Show created the opportunity for us all to exhibit our sheep, it was a great experience.