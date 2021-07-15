Fife farm wins award with a BOOM

Bryde and Nat, who started Falkland Kitchen Farm in 2014, are proud to have won the BOOM Award.

Falkland Kitchen Farm was named Best of Organic Farms under ten hectares at the BOOM (Best of Organic Market) Awards in London recently.

The farm was deemed the best in the category after a judging panel, made up of organic industry professionals, assessed the work going on there with a particular focus on the sustainability of farming practices.

The awards, run by Soil Association Certification in partnership with online retailer Ocado, celebrated those who are working hard to produce certified organic food and drink – as well as recognising businesses and brands innovating and delivering excellence in the organic sector more broadly.

Bryde Marshall and her husband Nat Dixon, who started Falkland Kitchen Farm in 2014, said winning the award was “fantastic news”.

Bryde said: “At Falkland Kitchen Farm we work incredibly hard to farm in a way that supports nature, encourages wildlife and helps protect the planet.

"This award will help us tell that story to all those we work with – and to our direct customers.”

Bryde and Nat wowed the panel, receiving many positive comments from the judges.

One comment said: “As well as being farmers, Falkland Kitchen Farm are true stewards of the environment and represent the heart of the organic system that we all aspire to. Hearing about their farm made my heart sing."

Clare McDermott, Soil Association Certification business development manager, said: “The return of the BOOM awards in 2021 has landed at a time when the organic market is thriving.

"It’s clear that habits made in last year’s first lockdown have stuck.

"The public are continuing to seek assurances around their buying decisions, and we know organic provides that in the form of transparency, integrity and quality.

"The farm awards recognises those with a clear commitment to being organic, who are also demonstrating progressive and innovative farming.

“Despite all that good news the past year has been uncertain for organic farms, given the complexities of Brexit and levels of uncertainty it has caused to some, so celebrating this year’s winners – and all the wonderful finalists – feels even more special.”

