Based in Auchtertool, Puddledub is renowned for its homegrown pork, hand-linked sausages and dry-cured bacon all produced on the Fife farm.

The Free From Food Awards is the UK’s only award for free from food and drink, celebrating the very best available.

Food and drinks that win this award are seen as benchmarks in the business; small producers and supermarkets compete on a level playing field for one of the coveted awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Mitchell, farmer and director at Puddldub, said being recognised amongst the best food and drink producers in the UK is a real honour.

Tom Mitchell, farmer and director at Puddledub, said he was really pleased that his product had been recognised.

He said: “‘Being recognised amongst the best food and drink producers in the UK is a real honour. We feel that gluten-free options deserve more than just a substandard product, they deserve the same care and attention to flavour as any other product.

"We use the same quality homegrown high welfare pork and hand linking process to create our range of gluten-free sausages as we do for our traditional sausages, just minus the gluten. Our gluten-free honey and mustard sausages are a firm favourite with all our customers and not just those that don’t eat gluten.”

Puddledub's gluten-free honey and mustard pork sausages competed in the Artisan producer category and are just one of the gluten-free products in the Puddledub range.

The farm has High Street stores in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, and its butchers are often asked for advice on how to cook their products.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.