Two farming businesses in north-east Fife are among Scotland's rural champions in the running for honours after the Helping it Happen Awards 2024 shortlist was unveiled.

Organised by Scottish Land & Estates, the awards celebrate those making remarkable contributions to the vibrancy and sustainability of Scotland's countryside.

Hyrneside Agriforestry near Newburgh is shortlisted for the ‘ Innovation in Farming’ award. It has embraced the concept of incorporating trees into their farming plan for the sole purpose of supporting the environment and has planted hundreds of apple trees alongside the farm’s traditional arable crops and livestock.

The family-run Peacehill Farm, near Newport On Tay, has been shortlisted for the Iver Salvesen Award for combating climate change. The farm produces cereals, potatoes, vegetables, chickens, pigs and cattle, with an Anaerobic Digestion plant installation to add an income stream, reduce costs and supply renewable energy locally.

Peacehill Farm, one of two Fife nominees in the Scottish awards (Pic: Submitted)

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates and chair of the judging panel, said: "The quality of entries this year has been truly inspiring. From every corner of Scotland, we've seen incredible stories of passion, resilience, and innovation that are driving our rural communities forward. The competition has been exceptionally fierce, and we are really excited about celebrating the outstanding achievements of our finalists and winners at the awards ceremony this October."

Claudia Rowse, NatureScot's deputy director of green economy and judge, added: “The quality of applications has been inspiring. These businesses and community groups show us the positive ways there are to build a resilient rural economy while adapting to the changing climate and valuing, protecting and restoring nature.

The awards ceremony is on Wednesday, October 2 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh.