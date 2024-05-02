Fife father and son at helm of Loganair flight after dad’s returns to aviation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Greer, from Glenrothes, took voluntary redundancy from his flying career during the pandemic to work in the family butcher business.

After the business was sold in 2023, his son Thomas, who followed in his father’s footsteps by securing a job in Newcastle Airport’s air traffic control, encouraged him to return to the skies. Now Paul has joined the UK’s largest regional airline as a captain within its Embraer fleet.

Recently father and son formed an unusual air and ground duo as Paul made his first flight into Newcastle since joining Loganair – while Paul commanded the flightdeck Thomas took charge from the Newcastle tower’s radar room.

Paul and Thomas Greer teamed up for an air and ground duo on a recent Loganair flight (Pic: Crest Photography)

And the family inspiration will take a further twist when Thomas embarks on his own pilot training course in May. Bringing his dad in to land was one of his final shifts with Newcastle air traffic control before he begins the journey to gain his own wings with BA’s SpeedBird Pilot Academy.

Paul said: “Going from flying to the meat counter and back to flying again is not the usual career path for being either a pilot or a butcher, but I am incredibly excited to be returning to the flightdeck.

“As a family we are lifelong aviation fans. The enthusiasm instilled in me by my dad, an avid aviation enthusiast and flightsim armchair pilot, was in turn passed to my son. It’s thanks to the family passion for aviation that I applied to join Loganair.

“I am extremely proud of everything Thomas has achieved in his career to date, and he will make a brilliant pilot after his training. Who knows, one day he could be my First Officer, if he plays his cards right!”

Ronan Milne, head of training at Loganair, said: “It is extremely rewarding to welcome Paul to the team at a time when we are enhancing capacity and growing resilience across our network.