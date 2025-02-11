Fife firewalking business welcomes third generation instructors after decade of growth

A Fife business which trains people to become firewalkers is celebrating a landmark.

Glenrothes-based Kick Ash Firewalks has welcomed its third third generation of certified instructors.

Since training a decade ago, Barry Collins has been at the forefront of personal empowerment, guiding individuals through the fire to break through their fears and self-imposed limits. Now, with the next generation stepping up to carry the torch—both figuratively and literally—the company is delivering life-changing experiences to participants across the UK and beyond.

Barry and Marina Collins, the driving forces behind Kick Ash Firewalks, expressed their pride in seeing the family tradition evolve:

The firewalk company has been in business for a decade (Pic: timmossholder/Pixabay)
"Firewalking is more than just walking across hot embers; it’s a mindset, a way of pushing past fear and into personal power. Seeing the next generation step into this role is both an honour and a testament to the lasting impact of this incredible practice."

With their daughter, Kerrie, already certified, and their granddaughter preparing to certify in September this year, Kick Ash Firewalks is expanding its reach, offering more events, workshops, and corporate experiences designed to help individuals and teams unlock their full potential.

