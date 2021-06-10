Fife firm adds kitchen company to its portfolio

Andrew and Gerry. Pic: McAteer Photography.

Kitchens International Ltd, Scotland’s leading independent kitchen retailer, will join the JDS portfolio of leading independent brands which includes MGM Timber, Donaldson Timber Engineering, James Donaldson Timber, James Donaldson Insulation, Smith & Frater, Rowan Manufacturing and Nu-Style Products.

Kitchens International Ltd is Scotland’s most award-winning kitchen brand, with six showrooms across Scotland and a strong contract fitting division. It will strategically and operationally complement the current JDS retail and manufacturing portfolio, working closely with the existing kitchen offering through Smith & Frater and MGM Timber, allowing JDS to offer a full suite of interior options for both trade and retail customers.

Andrew Donaldson, CEO of James Donaldson & Sons Ltd, said: “It is a privilege to welcome the Kitchens International Ltd family to our Donaldson family; we anticipate exciting times ahead both within the kitchen market and its associated interiors including bathrooms, bedrooms and home offices. Adding the Kitchens International brand to our current portfolio will yield strong synergistic opportunities for both businesses. As always, the most important thing will be people and we are looking forward to working with Kitchens International Ltd across both the board and full team.”