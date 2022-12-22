Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) has invested in its fleet as part of an ongoing £500,000 expansion. The German-manufactured 44-tonne Putzmeister truck is capable of pumping large quantities of screed or lightweight insulation, and is thought to be the first of its kind operating in Scotland. With Rosyth-based ATS partnering underfloor heating specialist Giacomini UK, the investment will allow the company to deliver an “energy-efficient complete floor zone solution”.

ATS managing director Jason Lister said the truck would completely change how the business operates. “It’s the biggest investment we have made in the business and means we can deliver the highest quality and tested product to anywhere in Scotland at any time of day,” he said. “We no longer have to wait on batching plants to supply and the associated risks of supply and quality issues. This method of delivery will save masses of time on sites. We are now able to help people build better and build faster with increased quality control.”

The purchase of the truck is part of a major investment as the company focuses on its commitment to building green and meeting updated building regulations under the Future Homes Standard 2025.

Lister added: “It will greatly reduce the environmental impact of installing products into buildings. It’s also suited to projects of all sizes and can work remotely or in the city, reducing the headaches of tight sites, small time windows and restricted access.”