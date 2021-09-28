Fife firm hand picked to help food and beverage industry with cutting edge approach
A Glenrothes business has been handpicked by Siemens to support its drive to empower the food and beverage sector with cutting-edge technology to boost productivity and improve energy efficiency to help combat climate change.
DPS Group is among seven leading system integrators in the UK and Ireland chosen for Siemens’ enhanced ‘Solution Partner Programme. ‘
Based in the town’s Lomond Business Park, DPS has a staff of around 70, and has been operating for 20 years.
It is one of the UK's only integrated electrical, instrumentation and control providers.
The company was hand-picked for its specific process knowledge and technology capability to deliver Siemens’ holistic solution for the needs of the UK food and beverage industry, which had a turnover of more than £104.4bn in 2020 and represents almost 20% of total UK manufacturing.
The revamped programme brings to the table the whole gamut of offerings, including automation integration concepts, process optimisation, cloud and data analytics and energy reduction initiatives.
Martin Brownlee, technical director at DPS Group said its two-decade partnership with Siemens has been further cemented by the new programme.
He said: “We are delighted and excited to join the new Solution Partner Programme. We are into our 21st year providing totally integrated solutions for our clients many of whom are within the food and beverage sector. This presents a fantastic opportunity to further enhance our strong partnership with Siemens, gaining valuable knowledge from around the world.
“We look forward to using the new resources available and the fantastic digitisation technologies in providing innovative solutions to our clients with the full support of Siemens.”