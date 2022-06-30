Fife firm launches charity to help families caught between heating or eating

RGM Heating Ltd has created the Community Heating Project - a fund where 100 per cent of the money raised goes towards helping local, vulnerable people with their heating and hot water.

The Rosyth business will work referrals from the Cottage Centre to make a difference to people struggling in the cost of living crisis.

Graeme Robertson, director, explained: “Our aim is to help everyone in Fife who needs our help and to ensure nobody must choose between feeding their families or heating their homes.

Graeme Robertson, director of RGM Heating, Rosyth, has launched a new charity to help families facing rising energy bills and a cost of living crisis

“We feel that right now with the cost-of-living crisis and energy bills at frightening levels, now is the time to act.

“This year with further energy bill increases expected, this winter is going to be one of the toughest in living memory, and we want to have The Community Heating Project in full swing to help as many people and families as possible.”And he hopes the scheme can be extended: “ Although we are only starting off with Fife, once everything is up and running, there is no reason why we can’t branch out and help other areas of Scotland that need our help.”

RGM Heating was set up by three childhood friends in July 2020.

It tapped into Business Gateway’s support to pull together a marketing strategy, and get business and HR advice before launching.

Mr Robertson said: “I’m grateful for the support and advice from Business Gateway Fife, it’s been a tremendous help.

“Since we launched the business, we are always looking at ways to give back.

“In fact, this has been clear to see from the moment we started the business by donating money from our first ever job.

“With every boiler we installed, we donated £25 to either Fife Zoo, Fight Against Cancer Edinburgh or The Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity - we let the customer decide.

“We changed this after 12 months and currently plant a tree in the Scottish Highlands for every boiler installed.”

After approaching local charities such as The Cottage Family Centre and the Cosy Kingdom about its idea of creating this initiative, RGM was met with encouragement and enthusiasm to help get the project off the ground.

He added: “Since then, people and families have been getting referred to us for help by the Cosy Kingdom and we are now also part of The Cottage Family Centres Big Hoose Fife Project which will require us to install washing machines and gas cookers for them free of charge.”

Its new project will include fixing broken boilers and replacing condemned ones, as well as installing vital household items such as gas cookers, washing machines, and plumbing essentials including showers, toilets, and sinks.

Karen Cassells, Business Gateway Fife business adviser, said: “The directors of RGM Heating worked hard to launch the business and after engaging with us, they received expert help for marketing to help formalise their marketing strategy.