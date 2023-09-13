Fife firm Muir Group marks 50th year with founder still at the helm as chairman
The former joiner set up the company in 1973 after managing another homebuilding business, and the Inverkeithing based company has since grown into one of the most well-known family in the country, employing around 250 people.
It has six subsidiaries including construction, homes, timber systems, property development, and property investment arms, as well as owning and operating Deer Park Golf and Country Club in Livingston. Last year,it had turnover of £85m with net assets of £87m.
Two of John’s sons. Ronnie and Alan, have also worked in the business for over 40 years and currently serve as group directors.
Since its inception, Muir Group has developed dozens of commercial buildings across Scotland and the UK, worth £1.5 billion. It has built over 4000 homes across Scotland, and this construction has supported the creation of hundreds of jobs, as well as contributing millions of pounds to the Scottish economy.
Muir Group recently celebrated its 50th anniversary at an event in Edinburgh, with speeches from John Muir and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown.
Mr Muir said: “This business has been such a huge part of my life, and that of my family, for more than five decades. I am incredibly grateful for everyone who has helped build Muir Group into what it is today and helped strive for the highest standards of quality across all our companies. In the early years I was very reliant on my wife Christina who did a sterling job on bookkeeping, records and importantly wages! She is still involved in the business to this day, encouraging and supporting new ideas.”
Mr Brown also paid tribute, stating: “I want to congratulate the Muir Group on their success across the decades and particularly congratulate John on his dedicated service to his community and his country.”
Jennifer Kennedy, director of public affairs at Homes for Scotland added: “A family-owned business involved across the development spectrum, founder John Muir is clearly passionate and very proud of the Group's many achievements.”