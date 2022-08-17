Fife firm Pinpoint adds new sales manager to team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Wilson joins Methil-based Pinpoint Limited, the UK’s leading provider of staff safety systems.

The appointment will support the company’s ambitious plans for growth over the next 12 months.

A family-run business founded in 1992, Pinpoint’s award-winning staff attack systems can now be found in every NHS Trust in the UK and Northern Ireland.

Graeme Watson has joined the team at Pinpoint

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having set up offices in the USA, the business is now looking to expand its team at the original headquarters in Fife, Scotland, with the aim of doubling profits for 2023.

Daniel Waring, chief executive, said: “It is an exciting time for the company, having recently launched our enhanced staff safety system, P2 by Pinpoint.”

“Graeme’s expertise and international experience will prove critical as we aim to push sales and engage new markets over the next 12 months.”