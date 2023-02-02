Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) has teamed up with Giacomini, the global specialist producer of underfloor, ceiling heating, cooling systems and hydronic components for the HVAC industry.

The agreement forms part of the Rosyth firm’s ongoing growth plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration allows ATS to produce a unique full floor zone solution through its Energyscreed division,with the Giacomini technology helping deliver projects using 25% less energy. David Crosby, ATS sales director said: “This is a major partnership for us. There are a number of underfloor heating companies but none offer the level of guaranteed quality that Giacomini does.

ATS sales director David Crosby (right) with Gavin Welsman, Giacomini sales director UK & Ireland.

“With corporate values very similar to ours, they stood out as the partner we wanted to collaborate with. After a successful trial period we are delighted to now have a long-term agreement in place. It’s another example of ATS wanting to work with the best in the industry. They are a premium, prestige brand and it’s exciting to be involved with them on our journey.”

All of Giacomini’s manufacturing is done in the north of Italy, with UK distribution from its Bristol base.

Gavin Welsman, Giacomini sales director UK and Ireland, said: “It’s really important for us to have this long-term partnership with ATS. They operate in Scotland which was a big attraction, as it’s important for us to have that presence with a trusted and reliable business.