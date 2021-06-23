Inverkeithing-based Epipole and its Danish partners are developing a technology solution for the diagnosis of intracranial pressure (ICP).

It is funded by the Eureka Eurostars programme, and is worth 1.1 million Euros.

Epipole is an innovative Scottish company which aims to identify the symptoms of preventable blindness.

Dr James Robertson, chief executive officer, with Inverkeithing based Epipole

It was founded by Dr Craig Robertson and award-winning optical engineer Bob Henderson in 2011.

This latest project seeks to integrate handheld video ophthalmoscope technology with intracranial pressure measurement software.

ICP is a growing pressure inside the skull, typically as the result of a brain injury or other medical condition.

But the injuries can be complicated to detect, and ICP is typically diagnosed via an invasive lumbar puncture.

Retine image from Epipole, Inverkeithing, which is part of major European project to use AI technology to diagnose intracranial pressure from images of the blood vessels in the retina.

Being able to quickly and easily measure changes in ICP in a non-invasive way is crucial to making the right decisions for a patient’s treatment.

The Eurostars project will combine Epipole’s patented handheld video ophthalmoscope technology with Statumanu’s AI software.

Dr Robertson said: ““We’re thrilled to have secured Eurostars funding for this exciting collaboration.

“We are looking forward to helping revolutionise the way in which intracranial pressure is diagnosed to support better clinical decision making and, ultimately, to improve patient outcomes.”

Jakob Find Madsen, founder and chief executive of Statumanu, added: “As a lightweight, handheld camera that also shoots high resolution video, epiCam has all the capabilities needed to make this innovative system a success.”

