Fife firm wins best innovation category at 2019 Green Energy Awards

A Fife based company dedicated to developing innovative commercial solutions for the offshore wind market, has won the Best Innovation category at the 2019 Green Energy Awards.

Pict Offshore, which has a test facility in Fife Energy Park, was set up to commercialise the ‘Get Up Safe’ (GUS) system, a motion compensated personnel hoist.

Philip Taylor, Pict Offshore.

And it was this design which took the prize at the Green Energy Awards, one of the most highly anticipated events in the Scottish renewable energy industry’s calendar, which took place in Edinburgh last week.

The Best Innovation category is one of the most hotly contested awards, shining a light on the benefits that innovation can bring to the industry.

The award recognises outstanding examples of the development or implementation of innovative products, designs, solutions or models, which support the development of renewable energy in Scotland.

Claire Mack, CEO of Scottish Renewables, said: “Congratulations to Pict Offshore for their well-deserved win. The ‘Get up Safe’ system is a great example of exactly the kind of innovation that will help drive cost savings and safety enhancement in the offshore sector.

“Products like this are what will set us apart in the hugely competitive global offshore wind market going forward. Not only is this a game-changing solution being developed by a Scottish company, but it will be deployed all over the world, meaning our skills and expertise will support safer and faster deployment of renewables globally.”

Philip Taylor, managing director at Pict Offshore, said: “We are beyond delighted to have won this award. We’ve worked really hard over the past three years to develop our GUS system so that is can safely lift technicians between small vessels and offshore wind turbines.

“The use of our technology allows the complete removal of access ladders and boat landing metalwork from the side of offshore turbines, saving huge quantities of steel and associated costs, which will in turn, increase the competitiveness of offshore wind energy.”