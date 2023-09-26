News you can trust since 1871
Fife firm’s first ever YTS worker marks 25 years with company

A Fife factory worker has celebrated 25 years with one of the region’s biggest businesses after joining as its very first Youth Training Scheme employee.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST
Tracy Daly from Glenrothes has been with Thornton based Noble Foods, the UK’s biggest egg supplier.

She manages the state-of-the-art packing centre, and joined the company under the YTS scheme in 1983. She is part of the award-winning team responsible for grading and packing an incredible 30 million eggs every week.

Tracy said: “The years have gone past in a flash and it's owed to the amazing people I'm lucky to work with at Noble Foods. The spirit, comradery and passion here at Thornton is very special and it's been my pleasure to keep the site in order.

Tracy Daly from Glenrothes has been with Thornton based Noble Foods for 25 years (Pic: Submitted)Tracy Daly from Glenrothes has been with Thornton based Noble Foods for 25 years (Pic: Submitted)
Tracy Daly from Glenrothes has been with Thornton based Noble Foods for 25 years (Pic: Submitted)
Her long service was applauded by the family owned company.

Gladwin Parkes, head of packing operations, said: “Tracy is a wonderful colleague who plays an indispensable role in our outstanding Thornton team. Her talent, kindness, boundless energy, and unwavering willingness to assist others make her truly remarkable. It brings us immense joy to commemorate Tracy's 25-year journey with us at the packing centre.”

Tracy is one of several people at Noble Foods who have grown with the company. She joins fellow colleague Janet Hodge who, this month, celebrated 30 years at the Thornton site.

