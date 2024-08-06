Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife fish and chip shop is up for five honours in this year’s Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

St Andrews-based Cromars Classic Fish and Chips has been nominated in five categories after taking the crown for the best fish supper in the east last year. Customers can vote for it in the following categories: best chip shop; best customer service; best family business and best team categories as well as best fish supper.

The awards, are voted for by people rather than appointed judges, ensuring that the general public get behind their pick of Scotland’s best Fish and Chip shops. You can vote here

Wendy Napthine-Frame, Cromars’ owner said: “We are over the moon to have the opportunity to defend our title as Scotland’s best fish supper in the east. We pride ourselves on using only the freshest produce from local suppliers. The fact that our commitment to quality shines through to our customers means the world to us. We can’t wait to see the outcome of this year’s awards, may the best fish supper win”

Cromars of St Andrews is shortlisted in the Scottish Fish & Chip Awards (Pic: Submitted)

She added: “ “We wanted to say a big thank you to anyone who is considering voting for us. Whether you’ve visited Cromars once whilst on holiday in St Andrews, or are a regular customer, we would love it if you would take time out of your day to vote for us.”

The winners will be announced on November 11 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow.

In May, Cromars launched its own dedicated menu for diners’ pooches. The dog-friendly menu includes beef sausages and ‘puppucinnos – and the business will donate 50% of all sales to the Scottish SPCA.