Fife fish and chip shop wins Good Food Award

An East Neuk institution has earned the 2020 Good Food Award for Fish & Chips.

With more than 10,500 fish and chip shops across the UK, competition for the title was tough, however, after votes from thousands of people were counted, Anstruther Fish Bar was awarded the gong.

The Good Food Awards found that the fish bar had demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to its industry benchmarks in the same category.

On receiving their award, Anstruther Fish Bar owners Alison and Robert Smith said: “We are very honoured and proud to receive this Good Food Award 2020 for Fish & Chips. It’s great recognition for our hardworking and dedicated team here at Anstruther Fish Bar.

“They are the backbone of our business and the news of this recent achievement has certainly put a smile on all their faces.

“We would like to thank every single one of our customers for their continued support, their valued custom and, not least, for nominating us for this Good Food Award.”

They added: “We certainly couldn’t have got this far without them all.”

Alison and Robert recently celebrated 16 years at Anstruther Fish Bar.

The chip shop has earned numerous awards in the last year including Best Fish and Chips at the Food Awards Scotland, Plastic Free Champions Award 2019, Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year 2019 at the Scottish Takeaway Awards and the Visit Scotland Taste Our Best Award 2019/20.