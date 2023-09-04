Fife fit out specialist achieves record turnover with £5m Increase in sales

Turnover increased by £5m in the financial year ending December 31, 2022 and operating profit rose to £750,000. Sales of £17.5m have already been secured so far in 2023 with a strong order pipeline which extends into 2025.

Deanestor’s financial performance is now one of the strongest in the furniture and fitout sector, and the business has continued to grow across each of its target markets –student accommodation, build-to-rent, healthcare, and education. Its turnover in Scotland increased by 75 per cent since 2021 to over £7m last year.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, said, “This is testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams across the country. We have continued to grow our business in Scotland, particularly in the school building sector and following our acquisition of the Havelock brands in 2019. This has contributed to a very significant increase in sales in the past year and we have already secured over £6m of orders for Scottish projects so far this year.”

Dunfermline Learning Campus which will be fitted out by Deanestor

“We now have a strong foundation on which to grow and are continuing to invest in our people, in new cutting edge manufacturing technology, and in our production facilities and capacity.”

Deanestor has recently expanded its storage facilities to 200,000sqft with the addition of two new units in the East Midlands. This extensive warehouse capacity allows customers to benefit from the manufacture of furniture products and the procurement of equipment at an earlier stage, helping to remove the risk of price inflation and materials cost increases.

New projects include a contract worth more than £3m for Robertson Group to fitout a new secondary school campus in Dundee and the manufacture and installation of fitted bedroom furniture and kitchens for seven three-storey buildings which are under construction by EQUANS for the University of Birmingham.

