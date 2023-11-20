Fife flooring specialist business is delivering its largest-ever EnergyScreed project as a key partner in a major residential development in Edinburgh.

Rosyth-based flooring specialists Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) established its innovative EnergyScreed division last year as part of ambitious growth plans, central to which was the purchase of Scotland’s first Putzmeister Transmix truck which pumps the energy-conscious, fire-resistant insulation solution to order.

Able to navigate the most complex city centre site or remote rural location, the 16-wheeler delivers the highest quality and tested product to anywhere in the UK at any time of day. It has proved a game-changer for the award-winning Rosyth company with the truck capable of pumping up to 80m³ of screed or lightweight insulation per shift, which equates to almost 176 tonnes.

Its latest project in the historic Fountainbridge area of the capital will see ATS deliver 20,000m2 of Cemfloor by McGrath through the Transmix. Over 3000m2 have already been installed, with work on the 253-apartment residential development to be completed by June 2024. Since taking delivery 12 months ago of the 44-tonne truck – which has been christened ‘Titan’ – demand has been enormous.

EnergyScreed being poured at Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

Thanks to a landmark partnership with underfloor heating specialists Giacomini UK Ltd, ATS can also deliver an energy-efficient complete floor zone solution.

“We are committed to innovation and sustainability and are delighted to play a small part in delivering high-quality accommodation in Edinburgh,” said ATS managing director Jason Lister. “The Transmix truck allows us to provide high-quality screed produced on-site, reducing waste and transport costs. We keep waste to a minimum by mixing at the project instead of pre-batching into trucks and screed is less than five minutes old at installation - with no retarder. Titan thrives in large-scale, high-impact construction scenarios, delivering impeccable results and enables us to help people build better and faster with increased quality control.”