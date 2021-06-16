A bespoke ‘Tastes of Fife’ area has been secured by InvestFife at Scotland’s Speciality Food Show 2022, and key businesses from Fife’s food and drink supply sector are keen to participate.

Scotland’s Speciality Food Show 2022 takes place at Glasgow SEC in January, and builds on from this year’s 12-month long online show, which closes in Decembe.

Fife has five local businesses participating - Christopher Trotter, Inchgarvie Group, Pittenweem Preserves, BPlasticFree and Rumburra.

Artist's impression of exhibitor stands for Taste of Fife 2022.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener for economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “Food and drink is key to economic growth in Fife.

"With the importance of destination experiences growing, Fife Council has a role to play to support supply chain opportunities.

"Fife’s food and drink action plan aims to realise this potential and provide a significant boost to the Fife economy, by ensuring that business support is available from Fife Council and its partners to ensure that Fife food and drink companies, of all sizes, are fully supported.

"If the pandemic has highlighted anything, it is the importance of face-to-face interaction, communication and in the case of food and drink, it’s the all-important taste test!

"Physical events bring businesses and consumers together on a much more personal level, which in turn brings about better results for businesses.”

