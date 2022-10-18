The investment by the chilled and frozen food wholesaler has seen the addition of over 30 new Mercedes-Benz 7.5-tonne vehicles to their fleet.

The family-owned business saw an opportunity with the introduction of the newly branded vehicles to radically shake up their public face and acknowledge the hugely important part played by their staff in the company’s recent successes.

Fife Creamery has benefitted from a loyal and dedicated workforce, some with decades of experience within the company, so it made sense to feature a few of those who represent this innovative and successful business.

The new vehicles featuring the 'hero' staff of Fife Creamery.

The brand campaign sees staff members featured on the side of the trucks with some of their favourite products and will continue throughout the year with the ‘heroes’ making further appearances in print and online.

The addition of the new vehicles comes as the company, which is based in Randolph Industrial Estate, develops into new market sectors, increasing product volumes.

Graeme Simpson, managing director at Fife Creamery, said: “While there remains challenges with rising costs and bumpy supply chains, our team of ‘Food Wholesale Heroes’ continue to shine through.

"Their work and dedication, from our warehouse operators, our administrative staff, sales representative and all our loyal staff members, continues to be key in maintaining strong customer relationships and delivering our constantly growing range of services.

