Fife garden centre welcomes pets to meet Santa Paws in Christmas initiative

A Fife garden centre is inviting dog owners to come and meet Santa Paws.

Dobbies’ event at its Dunfermline store is designed for dog lovers where pets can meet Santa Claus at his grotto.

They will also get a photo before receiving a special pet-friendly toy to take home and open on Christmas Day. There’s also the chance to have a professional photo taken. Full details at dobbies.com/events.

Santa Paws runs from December 2-23 on selected days and is priced at £6.99 per dog. Attendees can save money by pre-booking photography. If families want to get everyone involved, the Santa’s Grotto experience can be booked for kids.

Dobbies is bringing Santa Paws to its Fife store (Pic: Stuart Attwood)