News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Fife garden centre welcomes pets to meet Santa Paws in Christmas initiative

A Fife garden centre is inviting dog owners to come and meet Santa Paws.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:28 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 09:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dobbies’ event at its Dunfermline store is designed for dog lovers where pets can meet Santa Claus at his grotto.

They will also get a photo before receiving a special pet-friendly toy to take home and open on Christmas Day. There’s also the chance to have a professional photo taken. Full details at dobbies.com/events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Santa Paws runs from December 2-23 on selected days and is priced at £6.99 per dog. Attendees can save money by pre-booking photography. If families want to get everyone involved, the Santa’s Grotto experience can be booked for kids.

Most Popular
Dobbies is bringing Santa Paws to its Fife store (Pic: Stuart Attwood) Picture by Stewart Attwood All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2022. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission. No Syndication Permitted.Dobbies is bringing Santa Paws to its Fife store (Pic: Stuart Attwood) Picture by Stewart Attwood All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2022. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission. No Syndication Permitted.
Dobbies is bringing Santa Paws to its Fife store (Pic: Stuart Attwood) Picture by Stewart Attwood All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2022. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission. No Syndication Permitted.

Sarah Murray, who leads Dobbies’ festive events plans, said: “It’s an occasion to celebrate the joy our pets bring into our lives, and a chance for dog owners and families to create cherished Christmas memories together at our Dunfermline store. We look forward to sharing the magic of Christmas as families come along to Santa Paws.”

Related topics:DobbiesFifeDunfermline