Fife garden centre welcomes pets to meet Santa Paws in Christmas initiative
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dobbies’ event at its Dunfermline store is designed for dog lovers where pets can meet Santa Claus at his grotto.
They will also get a photo before receiving a special pet-friendly toy to take home and open on Christmas Day. There’s also the chance to have a professional photo taken. Full details at dobbies.com/events.
Santa Paws runs from December 2-23 on selected days and is priced at £6.99 per dog. Attendees can save money by pre-booking photography. If families want to get everyone involved, the Santa’s Grotto experience can be booked for kids.
Sarah Murray, who leads Dobbies’ festive events plans, said: “It’s an occasion to celebrate the joy our pets bring into our lives, and a chance for dog owners and families to create cherished Christmas memories together at our Dunfermline store. We look forward to sharing the magic of Christmas as families come along to Santa Paws.”