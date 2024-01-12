A Glenrothes-based charity is set to jointly host a free in-person event aimed at demonstrating how employers can meet the flexible needs of potential employees.

Fife Gingerbread and Flexibility Works to host a free in-person event for employers on Tuesday, February 20 from 9.30am-11.30am at The Glen Pavilion, Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline. You can find out more information at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/helping-fife-employers-create-more-family-friendly-and-flexible-working-tickets-776248318617

A spokesperson for Fife Gingerbread said: “With vacancy levels remaining high and unemployment low, 2024 continues to be a challenging time for employers looking to recruit and retain staff. Everyone can benefit from greater flexible working. It can improve productivity, staff retention and can provide access to a pool of untapped talent for sectors struggling to recruit.”

A report by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development in 2023 said that 71% of employees stated that being able to have a flexible working pattern is important to them.

The event will look at how flexible working can benefit employers and employees (Pic: Submitted)

Attendees will gain insight and advice from major employers in Fife – Stephen Heslop from Pitreaavie Packaging, Gwyneth Christie from Gowrie House Care Home, and Andrew Stokes from Fife Council. They will be discussing the conditions they offer, what challenges they have overcome and how flexible working has benefited their businesses. The hosts will also share their insight into how greater flexible working can help family finances and play a part in reducing childhood poverty.

Flexibility Works are Scotland’s leading experts in flexible working. The team supports Scottish employers to develop more flexible workplaces.

Fife Gingerbread is a voluntary sector organisation that provides advice and support to lone parents and families all over Fife.