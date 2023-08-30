Fife Gingerbread teams up with Poverty Alliance for report on Child Maintenance

This report is the outcome of a collaborative project in Fife to revisit an area of support that requires transformation in order to work for all families, all parents and all children.

The report contains insight, findings and recommendations that have been grouped into five important areas:

1. Establish key principles at the heart of Child Maintenance to reframe our approach.

Fife Gingerbread has released it's latest collaborative report

2. Ensure there is adequate support for low-income households to successfully access Child Maintenance.

3. Provide a service that is transparent with effective communication to meet the needs of families.

4. Improve compliance and enforcement of Child Maintenance arrangements.

5. Facilitate improved local support for families navigating the Child Maintenance system.

Laura Millar (Strategic Manager) on the importance of the launch of this paper and its findings said: “If we are to achieve our national ambition to tackle child poverty then challenging the current framework of child maintenance is a key lever that we, as a society, can no longer overlook.

“Child Maintenance can often be seen as a difficult or emotive subject, but we cannot let children be those most affected because we are too afraid to address it.”

“If you would like more information regarding the report, our findings and the ongoing two-year partnership project working on the recommendations, please get in touch on the details below. The Report will be released on our social channels Wednesday 30th August.”

You can download the report here.