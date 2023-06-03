News you can trust since 1871
Fife Golf Club’s new restaurant celebrates Scottish cuisine and golfing heritage

Scotscraig Golf Club has announced the opening of "Braids at Scotscraig," a new restaurant that seamlessly blends the best of Scottish cuisine and hospitality with a tribute to one of the founding fathers of golf course design, James Braid.
By Jonathan EllenorContributor
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read

During his distinguished careerhe designed Scotscraig Golf Club and 400 other courses worldwide. The restaurant's name is a nod to the rich history of the club and one of Braid’s finest course designs, which can be admired from the restaurant itself.

Under the culinary leadership of chef Colin Carmichael, Braids at Scotscraig delivers a dining experience that honours local produce and golfing heritage. Guests can savour the delicious food while enjoying views of the iconic 18th green, one of Braid's finest designs.

Liam Greasley, club manager, said:: "The unveiling of Braids at Scotscraig marks a significant milestone in our club's storied history. This restaurant not only honours the legacy of golfing legend James Braid, but also reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests.

The club's signature halibut dish sourced sustainably from the coast of Orkney.
"With a menu that celebrates the best of Scotland’s produce and a setting steeped in golfing history, we're confident Braids will offer a unique blend of fine dining and heritage that both our players and visitors will appreciate and remember. We're thrilled to welcome everyone to savour the Braids experience, extending their time with us into the evening in a truly special way."

For bookings or further information, call the clubhouse on (01382) 552701 or email: [email protected].