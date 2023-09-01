News you can trust since 1871
Fife graduate helps Scottish Water deliver £660,000 solar energy project at Denny waste water treatment works

A Scottish Water graduate from Fife is celebrating the completion of a £660,000 solar panel project at Denny waste water treatment works.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:15 BST- 2 min read
Graduate Steven Brasher was one of the people who worked to install over 800 solar panels at Denny Waste Water Treatment Works (Picture: Submitted)Graduate Steven Brasher was one of the people who worked to install over 800 solar panels at Denny Waste Water Treatment Works (Picture: Submitted)
It was the delivery of Steven Brasher, a Heriot-Watt University chemical and engineering graduate’s first large scale solar project.

The company installed over 830 solar panels at the facility in an effort to cut operational carbon emissions to net zero by 2030. These solar photovoltaic (PV) panels – recently installed at Denny – are capable of supplying over a third of the site’s annual energy requirements.

The carbon-reducing technology, which works by converting light into electricity using semi-conducting materials, will reduce carbon emissions by 88 tonnes a year – the equivalent of 56 return passenger flights from Edinburgh to New York.

The project was delivered by renewable energy solutions specialists FES Group on behalf of Scottish Water Horizons.

Steven, from Dalgety Bay is an engineering graduate with Scottish Water Horizons, the public utility’s

commercial subsidiary, said: “I am really excited and proud to see the completion of our latest array of solar panels.

“I joined Scottish Water Horizons less than a year ago and I have been incredibly inspired by all the work that goes on behind the scenes to lower our carbon footprint. To be given the opportunity to lead a project that will help greatly reduce the emissions from one of Scottish Water’s operational sites has been really rewarding.

“As a business, we’re looking at loads of ways to maximise solar output and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to get involved and widen my experience. Already I have learned a huge amount and I cannot wait to apply those learnings to future renewable projects.”

Alan Mearns, project manager at Scottish Water Horizons, said: “Having been on the other side of the fence managing Scottish Water treatment sites, I’ve seen first hand the positive impact of renewables technologies on our assets,

“We need to be bold in our approach to help tackle climate change and this new solar array will produce renewable energy for decades to come.”

Scottish Water has committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, with an interim target to host or self-generate three times its annual electricity consumption

by 2030.

The installation at Denny Waste Water Treatment Works joins a long list of solar PV schemes already up and running at many Scottish Water assets across Scotland.

Currently, almost 80 of Scottish Water’s water and waste water treatment works are now either self-sufficient or partly sufficient in their power requirements.

