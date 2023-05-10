Fife hair salon shortlisted for ‘best colour salon’ in 2023 awards

Cupar-based Alex Thaddeus Hairdressing is a finalist for ‘Best Colour Salon’ in the 2023 Salon Business Awards, hosted by the trade’s publication, Salon Business. The salon was required to put together an entry detailing their passion and skill when it comes to hair colour, and show some of their best work together with feedback from clients.

Alex said: “We are so excited to be nominated as one of the finalists in these national awards. As a local salon, this is a huge achievement for myself and the team. I am so proud of the work we produce, and we are extremely knowledgeable and passionate when it comes to colour. We are all so excited for the awards ceremony.”