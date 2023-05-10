Fife hair salon shortlisted for ‘best colour salon’ in 2023 awards

News you can trust since 1871
A Fife hair salon is in the running for a top award.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th May 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:19 BST

Cupar-based Alex Thaddeus Hairdressing is a finalist for ‘Best Colour Salon’ in the 2023 Salon Business Awards, hosted by the trade’s publication, Salon Business. The salon was required to put together an entry detailing their passion and skill when it comes to hair colour, and show some of their best work together with feedback from clients.

Alex said: “We are so excited to be nominated as one of the finalists in these national awards. As a local salon, this is a huge achievement for myself and the team. I am so proud of the work we produce, and we are extremely knowledgeable and passionate when it comes to colour. We are all so excited for the awards ceremony.”

The awards will be held at Quaglinos in London on Monday, June 5 in front of an audience of over 150 guests.

Alex Thaddeus (left) and one of the images from the teamAlex Thaddeus (left) and one of the images from the team
