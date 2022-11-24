The Great British Wedding Awards take place in Birmingham on December 8.

The awards are a celebration of the wedding professionals that operate across the UK, recognising those who have gone above and beyond and made a real difference in the industry with their excellent services.

The awards ceremony in Birmingham on December 8 will acknowledge and honour the talented individuals, teams and businesses whose sole aim is to provide their couples with the most magical memories and a wedding day to remember.

Claire Adamson Bridal Hair, based in Cupar, is a finalist in the Hair and Make Up Specialist of the Year category.

The Great British Wedding Awards are being organised by Creative Oceanic who already host individual wedding awards each year for Scotland, England and Wales.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process.

“The Wedding Awards have become a staple event over the years and aim to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for their clients. Therefore we are so excited to host the inaugural Great British Wedding Awards 2022.

“We hope to provide a platform to thank and appreciate the work of the professionals who have pushed the boundaries in a difficult time and had the continuous support of their customers.