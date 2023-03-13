Fife hairdresser shortlisted for the final of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023
A Thornton-based hairdresser has been shortlisted for an award at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
Chelsi Roan, of Hair Extensions by Chelsi Roan, is in the running for the Hair Extension Specialist of the Year category at the national awards, which will take place next month.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities, no matter their financial and social status.
The 23-year-old said: “I am honoured to have been selected as a finalist for this huge awards night in Birmingham. I have put my heart and soul into my small business and after receiving Highly Commended awards at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards in 2021 and 2022 I want to put myself out there further. I’d like to thank all my clients for their continuous support and for keeping my business so busy with their loyalty.”Chelsi who runs her hair extensions business from her salon, Boujee Hair and Beauty, in Thornton’s Main Street will be hoping for success at the awards ceremony when it takes place on April 22.