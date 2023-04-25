Chelsi Roan, of Hair Extensions by Chelsi Roan, scooped the prize for Hair Extension Specialist of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards at the weekend. The 23-year-old was named regional winner for Scotland at the awards ceremony in Birmingham on Saturday, April 22.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities, no matter their financial and social status. Chelsi said: "I’m over the moon and I still can’t believe I came first.”

The news of her win comes as she launches her training academy at her salon, Boujee Hair and Beauty in Thornton’s Main Street this week. She added: “This week is my first week of holding my training academy for hair extensions. I can’t wait to train people in my skill of work and continue to keep expanding my business.”

Chelsi Roan was the winner of the Hair Extension Specialist (Scotland) at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.