Fife hairdressing salon first in Scotland to be accredited as a living wage employer

The Glenwood Salon is not only the first hairdressing salon to be accredited as a living wage employer in Glenrothes, but also in Scotland.

A family-run business, which has been trading for more than 30 years, became accredited because they recognised their staff needed and deserved more than a minimum wage.

The Glenwood Salon received accreditation as a Living Wage employer in 2019. By paying the real Living Wage the salon is committing to raising wages fairly and protecting their staff.

The salon is also a member of the Action Group to Make Glenrothes a Living Wage Town and is leading the way in the community by encouraging other employers to follow their example.

Owner Brent Burnett said: “I’m very proud and delighted to find out that we are the first hairdressing salon to be accredited as a Living Wage employer in Scotland.

“Becoming accredited has been a natural next step in demonstrating to my staff that they are valued for the work they do.

“I feel strongly about my local community, with both my customers and staff living locally I feel the business is firmly rooted here in Glenwood.

“By being accredited by Living Wage Scotland I not only benefit the staff, but the whole community. If I have happy staff I know I will have happy customers.”

The ‘Making Glenrothes a Living Wage Town’ action plan was launched at the Enterprise Hub in August, for more information visit http://our.fife.scot/fairerfife/livingwage.