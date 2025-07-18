Fife Health Charity unveils revamped website which is easier to navigate

Fife Health Charity has unveiled its refreshed website, which has been designed to make it easier than ever for people to engage with its work.

The updated site features a streamlined, mobile-friendly design that improves navigation across devices - from desktop to smartphone.

A key enhancement is the prominent repositioning of the ‘donate’ button, making it simpler for visitors to contribute to the charity’s mission of improving health and wellbeing across Fife.

The refresh also includes an expanded library of case studies, showcasing real-life stories of how Fife Health Charity funding has made a difference - from supporting patient care to enhancing staff wellbeing and community health initiatives.

The new look Fife Health Charity website (Pic: Submitted)

Mark McGeachie, Fife Health Charity director, said: “With this refresh, we’ve harmonised the website with our overall brand update, while focusing on making it easier for people to connect with our work. Whether you’re looking to donate, apply for funding, or simply learn more about the impact we’re making, the new site is designed to support and inspire.”