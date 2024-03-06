Fife holiday park and hotel shortlisted for 2024 Scottish Hotel Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn has been selected in the best self catering accommodation category, whilst the Bay Hotel has been placed into the best four star category for the East of Scotland, along with the best family friendly hotel category. The Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links - which it also owns - has also been nominated for best country hotel, best golf hotel, and best afternoon tea. The winners will be announced on April 23.

The awards, created to showcase and award outstanding service within the hotel industry in Scotland, are entirely voted for by the public. The platform is completely free to take part, with the second round seeing independent judges visit each hotel to come up with the final list of winners.

“This is great news for us all,” said Janet Murray, general manager at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park. “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in all of the Scottish Hotel award categories we entered. It’s all thanks to our loyal customers whose votes here, and indeed along, at the Old Manor, have got us through to the crucial next stages.”

The Bay Hotel is shortlisted in the 2024 awards (Pic: Submitted)