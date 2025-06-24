Fife holiday park close to fundraising target to name guide dog puppy

A Fife holiday park is set to hit a £2500 fundraising target for Guide Dogs for the Blind, enough to name a puppy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is one three supported by Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn.

It has raised the money as a result of a series of efforts, including its recent annual caravan show, Christmas craft fayre, and other community events. Amounts raised are then topped up by the park owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet Murray, general manager, said she expected the final amount of money needed to name the puppy would be raised as a result of the annual charity race night, set to take place on Friday July 26. She also appealed for businesses and individuals to help by sponsoring a horse at £5 each.

A race night will take the holiday park to its fundraising total (Pic: Submitted)

“We held a charity race night last year and the feedback was that this event was a really fun and interactive way of raising valuable funds,” she added.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be approaching the fundraising threshold of £2500 for Guide Dogs for the Blind, which will then enable us to name a puppy. We may well make this a competition for our customers - we are still deciding exactly what to do, but it’s very exciting.

“Our enormous thanks goes to everyone who has contributed, whether by coming along to one of our charity events, or through a donation. We will keep going, even after we reach the target as we may well be able to get up to the next level which is supporting the training of a dog.”