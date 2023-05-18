News you can trust since 1871
Fife holiday park launches summer programme – and it’s open to everyone

A holiday park in Leven has unveiled a summer programme of events.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Leven Beach Holiday Park’s shows are free to attend - and open to everyone. It is staging bingo nights, a fancy dress party for children, karaoke nights, a craft fair, and a ‘Leven’s Got Talent’ competition.

Sylvia Cunningham, from Leven, who is the park’s manager, said: “People, including locals, think that this park is private but it’s not the case – everyone is welcome. I have very much enjoyed putting together this calendar of events, and I hope that there is something for everyone, whether you are a quizzer, enjoy live music, or want to take the microphone.

“We are happy to give new acts a chance and invite local performers to get in touch. Most of them I find through social media or word of mouth. I will see if I can find a slot for them over the

Leven Holiday ParkLeven Holiday Park
Leven Holiday Park
Full details at https://www.pettycur.co.uk/events/leven.asp

