Fife holiday park operator Largo Leisure is bought by new owner

Letham Feus is among the holiday parks now owned by Limerston Capital.

Private equity firm, Limerston Capital, has acquired Largo Leisure, and announced leisure industry veteran, Andrew Howe as its Executive Chairman.

Largo Leisure offers self-catering lodge, caravan and glamping holidays across four parks located in Letham Feus and Sauchope Links in Fife, along with Braidhaugh Park and Loch Tay in Perthshire.

The business was founded in 2003 by Rupert Barret and is targeted at a premium market,aiming to capitalise on sustained consumer trends favouring staycations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Howe is the founder and ex-CEO of Bridge Leisure, a leading owner and operator of holiday parks in the UK which he left in 2021.

As Executive Chair, he will work alongside the business’s current senior team, including Managing Director Jonathan Morley, and Limerston Capital to identify growth opportunities.

This will include investment into the parks’ properties, potential expansion of the sites and brand development.

Andrew Howe, Executive Chair for Largo Leisure, said: “Largo Leisure has positioned its holiday parks as destination experiences, continually improving its sites to ensure a high end offer and attracting a premium demographic. Our ongoing focus on improving smaller parks will help to set us apart from competitors and is aligned with our wider plans.