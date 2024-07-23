Fife holiday park's soup-er donation to local foodbank marks business' 40th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife holiday park has shown support for the local foodbank as part of its 40th birthday celebrations.

The team at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park have donated 40 soup bags, together with £570 worth of groceries to the Burntisland and Kinghorn Food Bank.

The holiday park in Kinghorn is currently marking 40 years of ownership by the Wallace family.

James McKay, head chef at the park’s Horizons restaurant, chopped a selection of seasonal vegetables – donated from supplier Malcolm Wood of Fresh Express – added stock and then bagged the mixture into 40 bags with each containing enough to make a portion of fresh homemade soup for an individual or family in need.

Janet Murray (General Manager of Pettycur Bay) and Head Chef, James MacKay with Malcolm Wood from Fresh Express, and volunteers from Burntisland and Kinghorn Food Bank. (Pic: submitted)

These bags, along with groceries worth £570, were recently handed over to the local foodbank.

James said: “We are very grateful to Malcolm for donating the vegetables for the soup bags. Along with donating badly needed groceries and supplies, we thought we would donate these soup bags as it’s nice to give a food bank something fresh as well. We’ve made it as easy as possible to make the soup – just add water to the mixture and summer.”

It was on July 19, 1984 that the Wallace family bought a 47 acre camping and caravan park, which has expanded significantly over the last four decades.

Tommy Wallace said: “Along with this food bank donation as a community contribution to mark our 40 years of ownership, we held a special charity race night at Pettycur Bay on Friday, July 19, our anniversary day, raising the great total of £2175 for our three nominated charities – the RNLI, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Wolf-Hirschhorn Trust.

“We are delighted to say that we attracted strong levels of sponsorship from local businesses and individuals who got involved in this night. I’d like to take the opportunity to thank each and every one of them for their support – we really appreciate it.

“The night was a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together here at Pettycur Bay as it has done many times over the past four decades.”