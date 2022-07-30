Fife homeware and interiors business reimagining its future

Love Restored is now based in Falkland.

Eight years ago Lorraine, a town planner, and Nadia, who worked in retail, decided to give up their jobs and invest in their passion to create something unique in experiential retail in Kirkcaldy.

Love Restored, an independent homeware and interiors shop, was born and the duo worked from premises on the High Street for a number of years, before it was time for change.

Lorraine said: “We really wanted to invest into our hometown and loved our time there and we had some amazing customers.

"Sadly, the loss of footfall following major retailers’ departure to retail parks prompted the departure.

"Our footfall dropped by around 40 per cent in the area.

"We were really sad to leave but the timing just wasn’t right.”

However, following a break from retail space and working with Annie Sloan as area co-ordinators, the pair felt the time was right to get back into retail premises and opened a new store in Falkland.

Lorraine said: “Historic Falkland fitted the brief with its lovely setting and charm.

"It is known widely in the area as a great place to visit and spend a day.”

Now the pair have plans to secure a more established trading pattern and to grow their range of gifting.

Being the top performing Annie Sloan Chalk Paint Stockist in Scotland, they offer a wide range of paint colours, accessories and great advice and support to help customers upcycle their own furniture.

Having opened just before Covid it has been a bumpy ride with a decline in footfall, but Lorraine and Nadia are keen to look forward and welcome back old and new visitors to the area.

Reaching out to Business Gateway Fife, business adviser Stephen Mitchell was able to give them support and advice.

He said: “We were able to get the business some expert help to look at how to refocus their financial position to make savings and allow them to sustain during these challenging times.