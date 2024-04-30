Fife hotel and golf course team up for new deal for guests to play local course

A Fife hotel has teamed up with a top golf course to offer guests a chance to book a tee time along with their accommodation.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:46 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 17:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The partnership, which aims to showcase the high standard of golf available in the area, involves the Old Manor Hotel and Lundin Golf Course. It will allow people to take advantage of discounted rates on the local course.

Martin Ball, general manager of the golf club, said: “We are delighted that the Old Manor has reached out to establish this new partnership. We are very glad to see that the Hotel, which we know has been subject to a great deal of investment and refurbishment over the past two years, doing so well, and bringing so many golfers to the area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steven Carleschi, operations manager at the hotel, added: “The many fantastic golf courses within just a short distance of the hotel are a huge draw for our guests. Lundin Golf Course itself is right on our doorstep, and as such, we are really pleased to be collaborating.

Steven (left) and Martin are pictured on Lundin Golf Course, with The Old Manor Hotel in the background. (Pic: Submitted)Steven (left) and Martin are pictured on Lundin Golf Course, with The Old Manor Hotel in the background. (Pic: Submitted)
Steven (left) and Martin are pictured on Lundin Golf Course, with The Old Manor Hotel in the background. (Pic: Submitted)

“It's always the course that we hear our golfing customers commenting on, saying how spectacular the views are, and that they can't wait to go out and discover it. We're building the hotel as very much a short break golfing destination so would like to thank Martin and his team once again for working with us.”

Related topics:HotelFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.