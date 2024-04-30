Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The partnership, which aims to showcase the high standard of golf available in the area, involves the Old Manor Hotel and Lundin Golf Course. It will allow people to take advantage of discounted rates on the local course.

Martin Ball, general manager of the golf club, said: “We are delighted that the Old Manor has reached out to establish this new partnership. We are very glad to see that the Hotel, which we know has been subject to a great deal of investment and refurbishment over the past two years, doing so well, and bringing so many golfers to the area.”

Steven Carleschi, operations manager at the hotel, added: “The many fantastic golf courses within just a short distance of the hotel are a huge draw for our guests. Lundin Golf Course itself is right on our doorstep, and as such, we are really pleased to be collaborating.

Steven (left) and Martin are pictured on Lundin Golf Course, with The Old Manor Hotel in the background. (Pic: Submitted)