Fife hotel and golf course team up for new deal for guests to play local course
The partnership, which aims to showcase the high standard of golf available in the area, involves the Old Manor Hotel and Lundin Golf Course. It will allow people to take advantage of discounted rates on the local course.
Martin Ball, general manager of the golf club, said: “We are delighted that the Old Manor has reached out to establish this new partnership. We are very glad to see that the Hotel, which we know has been subject to a great deal of investment and refurbishment over the past two years, doing so well, and bringing so many golfers to the area.”
Steven Carleschi, operations manager at the hotel, added: “The many fantastic golf courses within just a short distance of the hotel are a huge draw for our guests. Lundin Golf Course itself is right on our doorstep, and as such, we are really pleased to be collaborating.
“It's always the course that we hear our golfing customers commenting on, saying how spectacular the views are, and that they can't wait to go out and discover it. We're building the hotel as very much a short break golfing destination so would like to thank Martin and his team once again for working with us.”
