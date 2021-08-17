The Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy was one of a number of venues to be allowed to take its business outdoors as Fife Council looked to support the hospitality trade as it battled the impact of the pandemic.

Now the owners of the Victoria Road premises have lodged a planning application for permanent approval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windsor Hotel, Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy

It has has for approval for change of use from open space to a beer garden to the front and side of the building.

The application will be considered in due course.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.