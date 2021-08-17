Fife hotel bids to make beer garden a permanent feature
A Fife hotel which got the go-ahead for a beer garden during COVID is seeking to make it a permanent feature.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 8:50 am
The Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy was one of a number of venues to be allowed to take its business outdoors as Fife Council looked to support the hospitality trade as it battled the impact of the pandemic.
Now the owners of the Victoria Road premises have lodged a planning application for permanent approval.
It has has for approval for change of use from open space to a beer garden to the front and side of the building.
The application will be considered in due course.