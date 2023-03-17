Fife hotel celebrates being named ‘best independent hotel’ in Scotland

Judges praised Rufflets Hotel for its “supportive and consistent management team” and “real slant on wellness and wellbeing in the hotel and activities.”

The award was announced on Thursday night.

Built in 1924 as a private home for the widow of a jute trader, Rufflets pipped Banchory Lodge on the River Dee in Aberdeenshire and the five star Glenapp Castle.

One of the bedrooms at Rufflets

Owned by the same family since 1952, Rufflets is run by grandsons of two of the original founders, their mother Ann Murray-Smith, and Marco Truffeli, the Italian-British hotelier who partnered with them in 2020.

It has 26 bedrooms, lodge and cottages and over the next 12 months is due to add two top floor suites and 10 luxury shepherd huts.

