Fife hotel celebrates being named ‘best independent hotel’ in Scotland
A St Andrews hotel has been voted Scotland’s best independent hotel in the country's most prestigious hospitality awards.
Judges praised Rufflets Hotel for its “supportive and consistent management team” and “real slant on wellness and wellbeing in the hotel and activities.”
The award was announced on Thursday night.
Built in 1924 as a private home for the widow of a jute trader, Rufflets pipped Banchory Lodge on the River Dee in Aberdeenshire and the five star Glenapp Castle.
Owned by the same family since 1952, Rufflets is run by grandsons of two of the original founders, their mother Ann Murray-Smith, and Marco Truffeli, the Italian-British hotelier who partnered with them in 2020.
It has 26 bedrooms, lodge and cottages and over the next 12 months is due to add two top floor suites and 10 luxury shepherd huts.
Dean Banks was shortlisted as chef of the year and in the restaurant of the year award for HAAR in St Andrews.