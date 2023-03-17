News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Fife hotel celebrates being named ‘best independent hotel’ in Scotland

A St Andrews hotel has been voted Scotland’s best independent hotel in the country's most prestigious hospitality awards.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT

Judges praised Rufflets Hotel for its “supportive and consistent management team” and “real slant on wellness and wellbeing in the hotel and activities.”

The award was announced on Thursday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Built in 1924 as a private home for the widow of a jute trader, Rufflets pipped Banchory Lodge on the River Dee in Aberdeenshire and the five star Glenapp Castle.

One of the bedrooms at Rufflets
One of the bedrooms at Rufflets
One of the bedrooms at Rufflets
Most Popular

Owned by the same family since 1952, Rufflets is run by grandsons of two of the original founders, their mother Ann Murray-Smith, and Marco Truffeli, the Italian-British hotelier who partnered with them in 2020.

It has 26 bedrooms, lodge and cottages and over the next 12 months is due to add two top floor suites and 10 luxury shepherd huts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dean Banks was shortlisted as chef of the year and in the restaurant of the year award for HAAR in St Andrews.

ScotlandFifeAberdeenshireRiver Dee