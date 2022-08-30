Fife hotel celebrates new AA four-star rating after major refurbishment
A Kirkcaldy hotel is celebrating after being awarded four stars - the first in the town to gain such an accolade.
The award comes after the Dean Park Hotel was bought by Margaret and Colin Smart and a major refurbishment launched with plans unveiled to create a state of the art spa.
The four star award was given by the AA.
Its criteria covers the level of quality for cleanliness, maintenance and hospitality, and for the quality of facilities and delivery of services.
The hotel now, which has 96 staff, has a plaque proudly on display at the venue.
The owners said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Dean Park Hotel has been awarded four stars by the AA.
“This prestigious award comes after a great team effort by our 96 employees.”
Since buying the hotel, the Smarts have invested heavily.
Its bedrooms, restaurants and function suites have all been transformed, and work is underway on a 12-bedroom extension which will include two large suites.
That will take the total number of bedrooms up to 47.
They should be completed by the end of the year.
More work is planned to add further bedrooms and the spa.
The hotel has been an integral part of the Lang Toun’s hospitality sector for generations.
It was first opened in 1977 by businessman Eddie Melville and remained in his family business until its sale pre-pandemic.
Over the decades it has hosted thousands of weddings, events, family celebrations, functions and funerals as well as having a proud reputation as one of the best restaurants in town.