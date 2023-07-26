The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links stages the event on Sunday, August 6. It was taken over by the Wallace family, owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn, which will have representatives in attendance on the day. The fayre runs from midday to 4:00pm. and is being staged by the hotel with Leven based Style A Chair

“We are very excited about our first wedding fayre which is to put ourselves back on the map as a fantastic location in which to get married,” said Tommy Wallace, one of the owners of the hotel. “A huge investment has taken place here to present a fresh and exciting new look at the Old Manor. We have beautiful new carpeting, fresh new bedroom décor, updated bathrooms, and a new look bar and lounge.

"The Seaview Restaurant is in the process of getting new furniture. Our function room is ready and waiting to host a wedding celebration - it has the most amazing views of the golf course and sea – what a setting it is! We know in the past the hotel hosted dozens of weddings a year and we are ready now to get that business back. This fayre is purely to secure bookings – we have lots of offers available to those who make a booking on the day.”

Old Manor Hotel has hosted many weddings across the decades (Pic: David Wardle)