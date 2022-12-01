The Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links is turning the clock back to the roaring ‘20s to tap into the buzz which surrounded the hit BBC drama.

‘Christmas At The Garrison’ comes to the revamped venue on December 9, 10, 16 and 17 with a Peaky Blinders themed festive dining experience with a four course meal, live music from The Ritz Trio, a renowned swing band, back room gambling in the hotel’s very own casino, fun tarot card reading.

Guests can also dress in 1920s’ garb such as flapper dresses for the ladies, and flat caps and suits for the men.

Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links

Heidi Orr, general manager, is a huge fan of the TV drama, and wanted to incorporate it into the hotel’s festive plans.

“We wanted to be a bit different this year.” she said. “These nights are really to be viewed as atmospheric dining experiences, not traditional disco party nights, although there will still be plenty of dancing. The Ritz Trio come to us highly recommended. We have fantastic food and drink, together with the extra elements of the casino and the tarot cards readings.

“Over the past two years, people have missed out on celebrating properly at Christmas, so hopefully this is the year that they will want to do it in style and try something different with us here.”

The long-established hotel is also continuing with its transformation since it was bought in 2021 by the Wallace family who run Pettycur Bay Caravan Park in Kinghorn - itself the subject of a BBC documentary series.

