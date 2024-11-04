Fife hotel looks at change to restaurant to create more rooms
Fife Council is considering plans from Premier Inn Hotels to carry out the work at its Fife Leisure Park venue to create 14 more rooms.
The former Crooked Glen Brewers Fayre was previously under threat of closure after Whitbread, Premier Inn’s parent company, revealed it was one of more than 200 restaurants at risk. However, in July it was announced that the Dunfermline venue would instead be changing to a Premier Inn restaurant exclusively for the use of those staying in the hotel.
Now, Premier Inn is asking for permission to partially convert the restaurant.
“Premier Inn has identified a considerable demand for additional budget hotel accommodation in this location,” a planning statement said. “It is also acting to reconfigure its offerings to ensure it best fits the needs of customers.”
The existing site comprises a 78-bedroom hotel and associated Brewers Fayre restaurant which are both operated by Whitbread. The proposals involve a net increase of 14-bedrooms resulting in a total of 92 bedrooms, with 116 car parking spaces post-development.
Fife Council will consider the application in due course.