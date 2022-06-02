Fife hotel owners recruit as refurbishment work continues

The doors to the Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links have remained open throughout.

The venue was bought by the Wallace family, owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, and is being given a complete make-over.

All 23 bedrooms, the cocktail bar and lounge are being redecorated, with new carpeting, plus tables and chairs, on the menu for the restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Manor Hotel

The public areas are also getting a new look.

New signage has just been put up outside the hotel, with bushes and shrubbery, which were obscuring sight of the hotel from the road, all cut down.

And the new owners are excited about the future.

Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links. (Pic: Tam Pelan)

Steven Wallace said: “The Old Manor has always been very popular with golfers.

“We look forward to welcoming more of them in the coming months as we complete the first phase of our refurbishment programme, especially with The Open happening just a short drive time away in St Andrews.”

Mr Wallace said they took the decision to remain open and carry out refurbishment work around customers.

He added: “We could have closed and made it happen quicker, but we didn’t want our local dining clientele who come here for lunches, for morning coffees and for evening meals, with their friends and in groups, to miss out.

“We’d like to thank our guests for bearing with us whilst we carry out these crucial improvements which are really going to enhance this 19th Century mansion house, whilst retaining its character and charm.

"The building certainly deserved some TLC and everything is starting to look really smart.”

Behind the scenes, the hotel now has two new boilers, re-wiring work has been carried out, and new kitchen equipment installed.

The hotel is also recruiting locally.