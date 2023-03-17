Fife hotel shortlisted for a hat-trick of nominations in Scottish awards

The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn has been shortlisted in the categories in the Scottish Prestige Hotel Awards which will be announced in Glasgow next month.

It is up for ‘Best Family Resort’ and ‘Best Family Resort Hotel’ while Suzie McKay is listed for general manger and events co-ordinator.

The Bay’s sister business, the Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links, has also been nominated in Scotland's Best Four Star Hotel category.

The Bay Hotel, Kinghorn

Suzie said: “We are delighted to be involved in these prestigious hotel awards. The fact that they are voted for by the public really appeals to us, as this is always the very best recommendation you can get that you are indeed doing a good job.

“These categories are absolutely ideal for us, and we feel that we have a good chance of collecting an award. This would be for the entire team here who work so hard to look after guests.”

Created to showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry, the awards cover a wide range categories. Votes have been cast by the public since before Christmas, with the top rated venues invited to the grand gala final.